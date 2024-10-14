GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

First ship of Multi Purpose Vessel project launched in Kattupalli

Published - October 14, 2024 09:14 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
The first ship of the two Multi Purpose Vessel project, being built by Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Shipyard for the Indian Navy, was launched on Monday by Shashi Tripathi, president, Navy Welfare and Wellness Association in Kattupalli.

The first ship of the two Multi Purpose Vessel project, being built by Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Shipyard for the Indian Navy, was launched on Monday by Shashi Tripathi, president, Navy Welfare and Wellness Association in Kattupalli.

The first ship of the two Multi Purpose Vessel project, being built by Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Shipyard for the Indian Navy, was launched on Monday by Shashi Tripathi, president, Navy Welfare and Wellness Association in Kattupalli, near here. The ceremony was presided over by Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, Chief of Naval Staff. The ship has been named ‘Samarthak,’ meaning ‘Supporter,’ and is synonymous with the multi-dimensional role envisaged from the platform, according to a press release.

The contract for building two Multi Purpose Vessels (MPV) was signed between the Ministry of Defence and L&T Shipyard on March 25, 2022. These MPVs are capable of towing ships, launching and recovering various targets, operating unscrewed autonomous vehicles and acting as a trial platform for various indigenous weapons and sensors under development. They can achieve a maximum speed of 15 knots and are 106-metres-long and 16.8-metres-wide, the release added.

Published - October 14, 2024 09:14 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.