First ship of Multi Purpose Vessel project launched in Kattupalli

The first ship of the two Multi Purpose Vessel project, being built by Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Shipyard for the Indian Navy, was launched on Monday by Shashi Tripathi, president, Navy Welfare and Wellness Association in Kattupalli, near here. The ceremony was presided over by Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, Chief of Naval Staff. The ship has been named ‘Samarthak,’ meaning ‘Supporter,’ and is synonymous with the multi-dimensional role envisaged from the platform, according to a press release.

The contract for building two Multi Purpose Vessels (MPV) was signed between the Ministry of Defence and L&T Shipyard on March 25, 2022. These MPVs are capable of towing ships, launching and recovering various targets, operating unscrewed autonomous vehicles and acting as a trial platform for various indigenous weapons and sensors under development. They can achieve a maximum speed of 15 knots and are 106-metres-long and 16.8-metres-wide, the release added.