First prize winners of The Hindu Margazhi Music Contest-2023 felicitated

It was a closely fought contest that revealed the passion among children for music and it was heartening to see an increase in the number of participants every year; parents play a significant role in motivating children, say judges

Published - June 28, 2024 01:25 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
First prize winners, the judges and K. Murali, Deputy General Manager (Corporate Communication), IOCL, the event's chief guest, at the The Hindu's Chennai office on Thursday.

First prize winners, the judges and K. Murali, Deputy General Manager (Corporate Communication), IOCL, the event’s chief guest, at the The Hindu’s Chennai office on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

It was finally time to acknowledge the efforts and talent of the contestants who had impressed the judges of The Hindu Margazhi Music Contest-2023. Some of the winners were invited to the office of The Hindu here on Thursday to receive their prizes. And, the children got an opportunity to meet some of the judges.

Music is a great way to de-stress and also helps in building the character of a child, said Lalita Sharma, Hindustani vocalist, teacher and founder of the Swaraangan School for Hindustani Music. While speaking at the prize distribution ceremony, she said that in the initial years, parents played a significant role in encouraging and filling their children with positivity.

Lalita Sharma, Hindustani vocalist and one of the contest's judges, speaking at the event.

Lalita Sharma, Hindustani vocalist and one of the contest’s judges, speaking at the event. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

“Even if it is monotonous, children have to be serious and go about practising music everyday if they want to specialise in it. This applies for every subject. Given the amount of distractions owing to smartphones, it is difficult for a child to focus qualitatively. But even under such circumstances, it is nice to see children making efforts to practice,” she said.

M. Lalitha and M. Nandhini, violin vidhushis and gurus, said this contest was very special and close to their heart. “Every year, we see an increase in the number of participants. This shows the passion of the children. Everyone is playing well, making our task of judging more difficult,” Ms. Lalitha said.

M. Lalitha and M. Nandhini, violin vidhushis and judges for the contest, speaking at the event.

M. Lalitha and M. Nandhini, violin vidhushis and judges for the contest, speaking at the event. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

Ms. Nandini said it was heartening to see that many children, even little ones, taking up music seriously. “Kudos to The Hindu for giving a platform for the deserving and dedicated students of music,” she added.

Speaking on the occasion, Suresh Nambath, Editor, The Hindu, said there should be an ecosystem to promote and nurture the talent of young people, and family and teachers played an important part for a child to develop their full potential.

He later handed over prizes to some of the winners. K. Murali, Deputy General Manager (Corporate Communication) of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), which sponsored the event, also gave away prizes.

The students who bagged the first prizes and were honoured at The Hindu’s office here on Thursday include: Pragya Narasimman (krithi vocal-child talent), Nithyashree V. (krithi vocal- child talent), N. Ananya Ranganayaki (tukkda vocal-junior), Shreya Vishwanathan (krithi instrumental-keyboard-junior), Hiranmayi S. Nadathur (krithi instrumental-veena-child talent), Sathvik R. (krithi instrumental-violin-junior), Manikanta (percussion instrumental-senior), Nandini B. (tukkda instrumental-senior), Vaibhav Vasanth (tukkda vocal-child talent) and Saarang Anand (krithi instrumental-veena-junior).

For the full list of winners, visit https://newsth.live/ctpNpu, or scan the QR code.

