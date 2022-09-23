First phase of Villivakkam Tank amusement park to open in April

The team of Jal Shakti Abhiyan officials inspecting the Villivakkam Tank in Chennai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

The first phase of the amusement park coming up in Villivakkam Tank, with a water storage of 2.5 lakh cubic metre capacity, is expected to be opened in April 2023. The work on the second tank on an eight acre area will be launched shortly. Detailed project report preparation for the twin tank with 50,000 cubic metre water storage capacity is expected to be completed in a few weeks.

On Thursday, a team of officials from Jal Shakti Abhiyan (JSA), led by Joint Secretary D. Senthilpandian and V. Chandrasekhar, JSA Nodal Technical Officer, inspected the Villivakkam Tank and stressed the need for improving water storage and groundwater recharge. The team inspected waterbody rejuvenation projects implemented by the Greater Chennai Corporation, the Water Resources Department and HR and CE Department.

At Villivakkam, work on a portion of the 39-acre tank has been completed. Storm-water drains from 40 streets of SIDCO Nagar have been linked to the tank. At present, the water level in the tank was at 7.9 metres which has helped recharge groundwater in the neighbourhood.

Officials said the Railways and Highways teams have inspected the tank for giving access from Inner Ring Road. Once the amusement park is opened with 60 indoor games in the first phase, visitors will have entry from the Inner Ring Road near Padi flyover.

The Villivakkam Tank will get 30 boats and a floating restaurant. Musical lighting, 12D theatre and a snow world will be launched in the park. As many as 150 families have been relocated. Around 100 families will be resettled shortly.

Water from the twin tank with 50,000-cubic metre water storage capacity will overflow into the main tank. The water from the main tank will overflow into the TVS Canal and reach Otteri Nullah during floods, officials said.

The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board will develop a water treatment plant of 5 mld capacity on three acres of land in the area, the officials said.