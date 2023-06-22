First of two road over bridges at Pattabiram military siding to be ready by November

June 22, 2023 12:41 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - CHENNAI

The first of the twin road over bridges (ROBs) being constructed instead of the level-crossing at the Pattabiram military siding is likely to be ready by November this year. Around 60% of the work to construct the ₹73-crore worth ROBs has been completed.

According to official sources in the Highways Department, land acquisition was in the final stages for a small piece of property that had to be cleared to complete the 11 metre-wide bridge. “Private negotiations are under way and it will likely take about a month to be completed. Meanwhile, we are speeding up the construction of the 16 deck slabs that form this bridge,” an official explained.

As far as the other bridge was concerned, another source said that the Southern Railway, which usually constructs the portion over the railway tracks, had called for fresh tenders for the work. “Only when that is completed, we can construct the two adjacent deck slabs to connect to the rest of the structure. It will take us six months after they complete their portion to finish our construction,” the source added.

Pattabiram resident T. Sadagopan said that the roads near the ROBs had several potholes and urged that they be re-laid. “The work began in 2017 with the ground-breaking ceremony and the actual construction started in 2018. It has been over six years and motorists here are fed up waiting for the work to be completed. When the government is speeding up other construction works, why can’t they finish this within a stipulated time,” he questioned.

The project, which was sanctioned in 2011, was delayed due to various reasons including land acquisition, the COVID-19 pandemic and the lack of construction workers.