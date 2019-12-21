First meeting with District Monitoring Officer held

Principal Secretary to Government T.S. Jawahar (Transport department) visited the newly formed Tirupattur district on Friday to review the ongoing works in the district.

Mr. Jawahar, also serving as the District Monitoring Officer for Tirupattur, convened a meeting of officials from various departments including revenue, public health, rural development, agriculture, social welfare, municipal administration, water supply, highways and school education to seek primary data on the works being carried out.

Report to the DC

He sought a report from the officials, to be submitted to the District Collector, on the appointment of staff and officials in their respective departments.

This would be considered favourably as the State government is keen on continuing its welfare measures, which are already in place, he said.

This was the first review meeting with the Monitoring Officer since the Vellore-trifurcation into Tirupattur, Ranipet and Vellore on November 28.

Status report

Mr. Jawahar sought a status report on the projects that were announced by the Chief Minister during the launch programme held at Tirupattur last month.

District Collector M.P. Sivanarul presided over the meeting, District Revenue Officer NCE.

Thangaiah Pandian and Sub-Collector Vandana Garg also participated in the meeting.