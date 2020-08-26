First meeting of sixth State Finance panel held

CHENNAI

26 August 2020 00:00 IST

Next session planned in September

The first meeting of the sixth State Finance Commission was held in the virtual mode on Monday on account of COVID-19.

At the meeting, C.V. Sekar, AIADMK MLA from Pattukottai constituency, raised the challenges faced by the local bodies in paying water charges, electricity bill and disposal of garbage, among other issues.

Mr. Sekar also raised the issues faced by local bodies during natural disasters, such as cyclone, and COVID-19. The issues were noted by the Commission, according to a press release. The next meeting of the Commission is proposed to be held during the third or fourth week of September, and views and suggestions of the public can be sent to memsecy.sixthsfc@

tn.gov.in and the Commission’s office at 6th Floor, Integrated Office Complex for Finance Department, Veterinary Hospital Campus, No.571, Anna Salai, Nandanam, Chennai – 600 035.