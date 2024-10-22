GIFT a SubscriptionGift
First meeting of new School Management Committee on October 25

Published - October 22, 2024 12:29 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The School Education Department has directed the first meeting of the newly constituted School Management Committee (SMC) to be held on October 25 and issued guidelines. The new SMC members were elected in August.

This time around, the committee members will be issued an ID Card and a letter pad, the funds for which would be allocated separately. In the upcoming meeting, SMC would discuss and review the already documented resolutions while moving forward with new ones.

They would also discuss the higher education guidance set up by the career guidance cell of the school. Newly appointed chairpersons will also be added as joint signatories, along with the principals, to operate the school’s account.

According to the guidelines, schools are required to display the details of SMC members on their information boards and create WhatsApp groups for coordination.

Previously, the department had issued a Government Order for the formation of a State-level committee headed by the Chief Secretary and a district-level committee headed by the Collector, which would meet monthly, to review and resolve the complaints raised by the SMC periodically. The resolutions will be segregated department-wise and forwarded to heads of departments and collectors for action.

Apart from raising awareness of the functions of the school, the SMC members are also to be present during inspections conducted by education officers.

The monthly meetings were later held just once in three months. However, a recent Government Order said the SMC meetings could be held as required by the school, with consultation of the schools principals.

