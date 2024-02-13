ADVERTISEMENT

First Greater Chennai Police Equestrian Championship to begin from February 23

February 13, 2024 09:03 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

The equestrian championship has been planned to augment the Greater Chennai Police Mounted Branch and also create awareness on drug abuse, say the police

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin presenting the cheque to Sandeep Rai Rathore, City Police Commissioner on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The First Greater Chennai Police (GCP) Equestrian Championship 2024 will be held from February 23 to 25 in the city.

On Tuesday, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin presented a cheque for ₹5 lakh to Sandeep Rai Rathore, City Police Commissioner, for the championship.

According to the police, the Madras Mounted Branch was inaugurated by the then Madras Province Governor William Langan in 1780 and was used in his security detail. In 1800, the Branch’s horses were used in the Madras Police by the then Superintendent of Police Walter Grant. In 1926, a separate Chennai Police Mounted Branch, headed by a sergeant, was formed and was used for patrolling duty. Following various changes, the Greater Chennai Police Mounted Branch is now based out of Egmore.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The equestrian championship has been planned to augment the branch and also create awareness on drug abuse, the police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US