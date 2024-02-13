GIFT a SubscriptionGift
First Greater Chennai Police Equestrian Championship to begin from February 23

The equestrian championship has been planned to augment the Greater Chennai Police Mounted Branch and also create awareness on drug abuse, say the police

February 13, 2024 09:03 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin presenting the cheque to Sandeep Rai Rathore, City Police Commissioner on Tuesday.

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin presenting the cheque to Sandeep Rai Rathore, City Police Commissioner on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The First Greater Chennai Police (GCP) Equestrian Championship 2024 will be held from February 23 to 25 in the city.

On Tuesday, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin presented a cheque for ₹5 lakh to Sandeep Rai Rathore, City Police Commissioner, for the championship.

According to the police, the Madras Mounted Branch was inaugurated by the then Madras Province Governor William Langan in 1780 and was used in his security detail. In 1800, the Branch’s horses were used in the Madras Police by the then Superintendent of Police Walter Grant. In 1926, a separate Chennai Police Mounted Branch, headed by a sergeant, was formed and was used for patrolling duty. Following various changes, the Greater Chennai Police Mounted Branch is now based out of Egmore.

The equestrian championship has been planned to augment the branch and also create awareness on drug abuse, the police said.

