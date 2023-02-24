HamberMenu
First caesarean performed at Manali Urban Community Health Centre

The 100-bed health centre at present has two doctors and steps have been taken to recruit more staff to offer services in paediatrics, maternal and child health services

February 24, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Urban Community Health Centre at Manali performed its first caesarean section on Thursday and a baby girl weighing 2.6 kg was delivered. The caesarean section was performed by the City Medical Officer assisted by the zonal medical officer.

The 100-bed UCHC was inaugurated for public use on October 17, 2022 and provides services for normal deliveries and since Thursday offers caesarean facilities. Prior to this, it was a COVID-19 care ward. The hospital has two doctors and the process to recruit more doctors is under way and until then, doctors from other zones will attend to patients in Manali’s UCHC, said a health official. “Soon, we will provide paediatrics, surgical and maternal and child health services,” said the official.

UCHCs provide a range of services related to pregnancy and new born care such as antenatal care, delivery and growth monitoring.

