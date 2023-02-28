First batch of pilgrims return from Varanasi trip sponsored by T.N. government

February 28, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

For 65-year-old K. Jeyasingh of Dindigul, an advertisement in the newspapers calling for applications from those interested in taking a pilgrimage to Varanasi and Rameswaram came as a blessing in disguise. “I had been meaning to visit these places. But somehow could not. When I applied, I was told that I need not pay anything for the trip by train and the food and accommodation and that the State government would bear the entire cost. I consider myself lucky to have been chosen for this pilgrimage,” said the retired employee of a cooperative printing press.

He is among the 67 persons who have completed the first trip to both these places and arrived in Chennai on Tuesday.

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) P. K. Sekarbabu, who welcomed the batch of pilgrims, said that following the direction of Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, such a pilgrimage was announced. It is being implemented by the HR&CE department. The State government has deposited a subsidy of ₹50 lakh to the Sri Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram to take 200 pilgrims on this trip every year. “It would cost ₹25,000 for each devotee. During the first call, a total of 580 persons had applied but we could take only 200 persons. Preference would be given to the remaining applicants during the next financial year,” he said.

Those who had applied for the tour, had to produce medical fitness certificates and had to travel to Rameswaram on their own from where they would be taken to various temples and theerthams in the temple town. “They would then board the train. One coupe is being booked for the devotees so that it would be easier to manage the crowd and ensure their safety. A doctor, a Hindi-speaking guide and officials of the HR&CE department travel along with the group. Every devotee carries some soil from Rameswaram to be immersed in the Ganges in Varanasi from where they collect holy water to perform abhishekam to the Spatika Lingam at Rameswaram during the seven-day long trip,” explained a source in the department.