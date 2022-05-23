First batch of IIT Madras’ BSc degree receive diploma certificates

The allocation includes funds for setting up a centre of excellence for hyperloop technology. File photo | Photo Credit: VELANKANNI RAJ B

101 students received their provisional diploma certificate

The first batch of 101 students of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras’ BSc degree in Programming and Data Science received their provisional diploma certificates during the weekend.

The batch included 17 students with an annual family income of less than ₹1 lakh.

The event was held on Saturday and over 2,000 students, including those studying from other countries, participated.

The students also organised their first cultural and technical festival, Paradox 2022.

Among the students 15% are working professionals; nine are below 20 years of age, and three are aged over 40 years.

There were students from as far as Meghalaya, Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar, and Jharkhand.

The programme allows for multiple entry and exit with learners earning a certificate after completing foundation-level courses; two diplomas after completing the second-level courses; and BSc degree for those who complete the final-level courses.

Institute director V. Kamakoti said the programme had become the benchmark for any online effort from the institute that aims to bring in a large number of students.

Former director Bhaskar Ramamurthi said the institute aimed to give the highest quality education.

Vignesh Muthuvijayan, professor in-charge of the course said in the festival Paradox, organised by students, industry professionals spoke about internships and placement opportunities in Programming and Data Science.

For participating students the opportunity to mingle with fellow learners and participate in the festival was a chance to interact with people from divergent backgrounds; meeting their faculty in person.