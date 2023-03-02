HamberMenu
Firm making adulterated oil busted in Sholavaram; 9 held

The unit was run by a businessman from Mumbai

March 02, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

R. Sivaraman

Sholavaram police busted a firm making adulterated oil in Vijayanallur village and detained nine persons, including seven from Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, following information, a special team led by Sholavaram Crime Inspector B.S.Anandakumar conducted a search at the firm which was run by a businessman from Mumbai. The crude oil was brought from the port and adulterated there. They also mixed some solvents in the oil and distributed it to several outlets in Chennai and other States as well, said police.

The police said the managers Ashok, 39, Mukesh Kumar, 26, five other staff and two tanker drivers were detained. They seized 2,70,000 litres of adulterated oil and two container lorries from them. Further investigation is on.

