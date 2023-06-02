Firefighters put out blaze at Presidency Club in Chennai

June 02, 2023 02:21 pm | Updated 02:21 pm IST - Chennai

A fire broke out at the Presidency Club in Egmore in the heart of Chennai on June 2 morning.

At 11 a.m., the blaze erupted in the manager’s room located on the first floor of the building on Ethiraj Salai. The staff after noticing the fire, switched off the power supply and attempted to put out the flames. However, the fire quickly spread to other parts and thick flame leapt forward. Following this they called in the Fire and Rescue Services. Personnel from Kilpauk and Egmore Fire stations rushed to the spot with a water tender and put out the fire within half an hour.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel suspected that the fire was triggered by an electric short circuit in an air conditioner unit attached to the manager’s chamber.

Sources said the room was torched and documents kept there were also damaged. Further investigation is on.