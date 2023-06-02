HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Firefighters put out blaze at Presidency Club in Chennai

Fire breaks out at the Presidency Club in Chennai on June 2, 2023 | Video Credit: Special Arrangement

Fire and Rescue Services personnel suspected that the fire was triggered by an electric short circuit in an air conditioner unit attached to the manager’s chamber

June 02, 2023 02:21 pm | Updated 02:21 pm IST - Chennai

R. Sivaraman

A fire broke out at the Presidency Club in Egmore in the heart of Chennai on June 2 morning.

A fire broke out at the Presidency Club in Egmore in the heart of Chennai on June 2 morning. 

A fire broke out at the Presidency Club in Egmore in the heart of Chennai on June 2 morning. 

At 11 a.m., the blaze erupted in the manager’s room located on the first floor of the building on Ethiraj Salai. The staff after noticing the fire, switched off the power supply and attempted to put out the flames. However, the fire quickly spread to other parts and thick flame leapt forward. Following this they called in the Fire and Rescue Services. Personnel from Kilpauk and Egmore Fire stations rushed to the spot with a water tender and put out the fire within half an hour.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel suspected that the fire was triggered by an electric short circuit in an air conditioner unit attached to the manager’s chamber.

Sources said the room was torched and documents kept there were also damaged. Further investigation is on.

Related Topics

Chennai / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.