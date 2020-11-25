Fire service personnel rescue stranded Chennai octogenarian from his house

CHENNAI

25 November 2020 15:44 IST

The 83-year-old’s house was inundated with water, and he was not able to leave, officers said

The Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) rescued an 83-year-old man who was stranded in his house in Maduvankarai in rain water, on Tuesday evening.

According to TNFRS personnel, they got a call from an individual, Lawrence, residing in Maduvangarai around 6 pm. “He told us that an 83-year-old man named Charles Noble was stuck in his house in in Gopalakrishnan Street, Ganesh Nagar, Maduvankarai, Guindy. Being an elderly person he was not able to move out of his house,” said Syed Mohammed Shah, District Fire Officer, Guindy.

Advertising

Advertising

A firefighters team from Nandanam headed by Station Fire Officer Jayakumar comprising fire fighters Sreenivasan, Senthil Kumar, Ramesh, Thangamari, Kalaivanan and Ajithkumar, rushed to the house by 6.30 p.m. “When we went inside, we saw Mr. Charles sitting on his bed unable to walk out as there was water up to his thighs, and it was about to get over the bed,” said Senthil Kumar, who was part of the team.

The firefighters brought Mr. Charles, a retired LIC officer, out in a chair and took him to his relative’s house in the same locality.

A relative of Mr. Charles’ appreciated the TNFRS on his twitter handle @austi07 -- Hats off to the Fire and Rescue team Guindy @chennaicorp Literally saved us from the drowning waters especially rescuing grandad who is 80+ age! Thanks a ton. Hats off Warriors #chennairains #CycloneNivar.

‘Personnel ready for emergency’

According to Priya Ravichandran, join director, TNFRS, North Zone, two teams comprising swimmers and rope rescuers are ready in Tambaram and Saidapet. Each team has 20 men. They are well equipped with pumps, rubber boats with engines, lifebuoys, life jackets, search lights, rope launcher, ropes, telescopic ladder, power saws, snake catcher and demolition equipment. All of them are well-trained swimmers,” she said.

She said that the officers and men in fire stations across the city and State are ensuring that there is no inundation in their jurisdiction. “If they see stagnant water they immediately pump it out,” she added.