Fire service personnel rescue 118 persons over 3 days

In safe hands: TNFRS personnel evacuating people in West Tambaram on Thursday.

CHENNAI

28 November 2020 01:14 IST

Over 1,000 personnel were deployed to affected suburbs

As many as 118 persons stranded at home because of flooding were rescued by personnel of the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) over the past three days. Over 1,000 personnel from 42 fire stations were deployed to affected places in the city.

Director General of Police, Fire and Rescue Services, M.S. Jaffar Sait said, “In three days, our control room received over 142 rescue calls from residents. Over 1,000 personnel have been working round the clock and reaching out to those who called. Before the cyclone, our personnel, together with the Greater Chennai Corporation and other departments, evacuated people from low lying and vulnerable areas. Apart from this, we rescued 118 persons who were trapped in their homes.” Two fully equipped units of special commando forces of the TNFRS were also deployed in Tambaram, Mudichur and other areas. Well-trained swimmers are part of the special units.

Personnel of the TNFRS also removed 106 uprooted trees in several parts of city. Using high capacity motors, they also cleared out stagnated water in 12 places.

They also rescued animals from two places.