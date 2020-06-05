Chennai

Fire safety expert arrested for sexually abusing his daughter

All Women Police, Pulianthoppe, Friday arrested a 39-year-old fire safety expert for sexually assaulting his six year-old daughter repeatedly.

The offender runs a fire safety company in Secunderabad. His wife died under suspicious circumstances in Hyderabad three months ago. He has a son and a daughter. He shifted to Chennai and the children have been under the care of their maternal grandmother in Perambur. He continued to assault the six-year-old child at her grandmother's house.

The victim complained to her grandmother, who reported to the police and the All Women Police, Pulianthoppe, and a case was registered against her son-in-law.

The complainant said the accused married her daughter, who died three months ago in Hyderabad. Thereafter, the offender returned to Chennai along with his children and repeatedly attacked his six-year-old daughter. The victim was taken to hospital for treatment. The offender is lodged in Central Prison. The child was handed over to her grandmother after counselling, a senior officer said.

