Fire Rescue Service comes to the rescue of stray cattle and dogs

True to its name, the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) has come to the rescue of stray dogs and cattle across the State. Director General of Police Sylendra Babu has requested personnel at all fire stations to feed stray animals that are struggling without food.

“By nature we are a rescue department, and in the last one year we have rescued close to 25,000 dogs and cattle. Hence I have asked all my personnel to provide food to the animals in their jurisdiction and this is a purely voluntary act. I have not compelled anyone,” said C. Sylendra Babu, DGP, TNFRS.

There are 349 TNFRS stations across the State and 42 in Chennai city alone. There are close to 8,000 personnel across the State and close to 1,000 in Chennai. “We will be placing water pots in all the stations and providing biscuits or some cooked food for the dogs,” he said.

Priya Ravichandran, joint director, Northern Region, TNFRS, said that usually personnel feed the dogs and cattle near their stations. “Now the compassion has increased as the animals cannot get food anywhere else. In many stations, personnel are cooking food and avoiding purchases from outside. So they give a portion to the animals,” she explained.

A TNFRS officer from Teynampet said that some of them have started bringing food specially for the dogs. “More than cows, there are many dogs that roam around the station. Many TNFRS personnel are also feeding homeless persons in their limits,” he said.

Ms. Priya added that apart from this the TNFRS is co-ordinating with the Greater Chennai Corporation to disinfect the city. “On Thursday, 30 of our vehicles were used,” she said.