Fire put out after 20-hour struggle

The fire that broke out at a chemical godown in Madhavaram on Saturday was put out by Sunday noon, after a 20-hour struggle.

More than 35 fire tenders, 10 foam vehicles and specialised vehicles drawn from CPCL and the Chennai airport, were involved in putting out the fire, said a senior official of the Fire and Rescue Services Department.

A total of 60 water lorries were used for dousing the fire. Hundreds of firemen were deployed.

The godown contained chemicals used for preparing medicines. Fire personnel faced difficulties in putting out the fire since a large number of drums containing chemicals were inside. The fire, which started in the chemical godown, also destroyed a portion of a nearby godown that stored electronic materials. Residents urged the State government to act against private godowns that do not follow fire safety norms. D. Neelakannan, president, Federation of Madhavaram Residents’ Welfare Associations, said: “It is impossible to sit inside houses close to the factory due to the heat. Everyone complained of a burning sensation in the eyes.”