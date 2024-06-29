ADVERTISEMENT

Fire in perfume godown near Ambattur 

Published - June 29, 2024 12:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The fire erupted on Saturday morning at O.K. Agencies in Vinayagar Koil Street, Kathirvedu.

The Hindu Bureau

Fire broke out at a godown where bottles of perfumes and raw materials were kept in Kathirvedu near Ambattur on June 29. No casualty was reported in the accident.

Police sources said at around 8.30 a.m., the fire erupted at O.K. Agencies which exports perfumes, was functioning on the first and second floor of a building in Vinayagar Koil Street, Kathirvedu. An office and a godown were also located there. The raw materials used for making perfume and other office peripherals were gutted in the fire.

Personnel from the Fire and Rescue Services in fire stations in Ambattur and Madhavaram engaged in fire fighting. After two hours of fighting, the fire was put out. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

fire / Chennai

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US