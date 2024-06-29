GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Fire in perfume godown near Ambattur 

The fire erupted on Saturday morning at O.K. Agencies in Vinayagar Koil Street, Kathirvedu.

Published - June 29, 2024 12:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Fire broke out at a godown where bottles of perfumes and raw materials were kept in Kathirvedu near Ambattur on June 29. No casualty was reported in the accident.

Police sources said at around 8.30 a.m., the fire erupted at O.K. Agencies which exports perfumes, was functioning on the first and second floor of a building in Vinayagar Koil Street, Kathirvedu. An office and a godown were also located there. The raw materials used for making perfume and other office peripherals were gutted in the fire.

Personnel from the Fire and Rescue Services in fire stations in Ambattur and Madhavaram engaged in fire fighting. After two hours of fighting, the fire was put out. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

