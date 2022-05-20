Fire in Kodungaiyur garbage dump
Nearly 20 days after a major fire broke out in a vast area of the Perungudi garbage dump, fire reported from the Kodugaiyur dump in north Chennai on Friday forenoon.
Thick smoke enveloped Ezhil Nagar, Netaji Nagar and surrounding areas. Fire engines from fire stations in Korukkupet, Vysarpadi and Royapuram were rushed to the spot. The staff of the Greater Chennai Corporation also joined the effort to contain the fire.
An officer said it was challenging to contain the fire since it was spreading depending upon the direction of the wind.
