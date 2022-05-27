Fire in container truck destroys electronic goods in Tiruvallur

Special Correspondent May 27, 2022 20:43 IST

Electronic goods worth ₹1 crore were gutted when a container truck caught fire in Tiruvallur on Friday evening.

A senior official of Tiruvallur Fire and Rescue Services said the truck was carrying electronics and computer gadgets from a private warehouse in Polivakkam near Tiruvallur to New Delhi. When the truck reached Vengathur, the truck driver noticed smoke. He immediately got down and opened the container only to see the goods go up in smoke. A fire tender from Tiruvallur was rushed to the spot to douse the flame.

The Manavalan Nagar Police have are investigating.