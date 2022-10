ADVERTISEMENT

Fire broke out in the office of the Central Bank of India on Mint Street, Sowcarpet, on Saturday morning. Documents, cheques and hardware were charred, said the police.

Around 6 a.m., thick smoke emanated from the first floor of the three- storey building. Fire and Rescue Services personnel from the High Court Complex and Flower Bazaar, who rushed to the spot, struggled for an hour to put out the fire.