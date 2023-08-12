Fire in an abandoned factory disrupts traffic near Ambattur Industrial Estate bus terminus

August 12, 2023 07:22 am | Updated 07:22 am IST - CHENNAI

Fire in an abandoned factory building caused heavy smoke pollution around the Ambattur Industrial Estate on Friday night. The fire accident resulted in the Greater Chennai Traffic Police blocking the Chennai-Tiruvallur high road between Ambattur Estate bus terminus and the telephone exchange.

A senior police official said the fire was noticed around 8.30 p.m. at the building located in front of the Ambattur Industrial Estate bus terminus. Immediately, the control room of the Fire and Rescue Services department was alerted with fire tenders from Ambattur, Villivakkam and Koyambedu, rushing to douse the fire.

The Fire and Rescue Services personnel are involved in putting out the fire even as traffic police are involved in diverting the heavy traffic.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT