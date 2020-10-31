Fire guts textile goods godown in Royapuram

A fire broke out at a godown storing textile goods in Lotus Ramasamy Nagar in Royapuram on Friday. No one was trapped inside, sources said.

Personnel of the Fire and Rescue Services worked for three hours to contain the flames. Eight water lorries and fire tenders rushed to the spot to put off the blaze, which erupted around 1 p.m. Thick smoke billowing from the building quickly enveloped the entire area.

Personnel from the fire station in Royapuram and those from other stations, such as Washermanpet, Vyasarpadi, Tondiarpet and Esplanade, were pressed into service. They brought the fire under control by 4 p.m. The Royapuram police registered a case.