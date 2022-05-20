Fire guts auto component unit in Oragadam

R. Sivaraman May 20, 2022 12:56 IST

A preliminary investigation revealed that an electric short circuit could be the cause of the fire accident

National Autoplast, an auto component manufacturing unit in Oragadam was gutted in a fire on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A major portion of an auto component manufacturing unit in Oragadam was gutted in a fire that broke out on May 19. The unit, National Autoplast located in Oragadam near Sriperumpudur in Kancheepuram district, was supplying plastic components to auto manufacturers. The manufacturing activity was suspended temporarily for maintenance work recently. On Thursday night, a fire broke out in the unit and engulfed a major portion. On receiving an alert, personnel from the fire station in Sriperumpudur rushed to the spot to control the fire which was raging until early hours of Friday. Personnel from other fire stations in the surrounding areas and staff of private manufacturing companies were also involved in the fire fighting. K. Krishnakumar, fire station officer of Sriperumpudur said, “We brought the fire under control with the help of others and put it out in the early hours." A preliminary investigation revealed that an electric short circuit could be the cause of the fire accident.



