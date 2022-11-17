Fire destroys used COVID-19 items in Gudiyatham

November 17, 2022 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - VELLORE

Electrical short circuit might be the reason for the accident, says official

The Hindu Bureau

The storeroom at the municipal office in Gudiyatham on fire. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Fire broke out at the storeroom of the dilapidated municipal office in Gudiyatham in the early hours of Thursday.  

Police said the incident occurred around 3 a.m. A few residents saw smoke coming out of the storeroom of the building and alerted the local police and municipal officials. They in turn informed the personnel of Fire and Rescue Services. Thick smoke was coming from the building. “Most of the used items during the pandemic like bed spreads, cotton, pillows, beds and acids were destroyed in the fire. Electrical short circuit might be the reason for the accident,” said S. Palani, Assistant District Fire Officer (Vellore region).

Trending

  1. Welcome pragmatism: On India’s G20 presidency 
  2. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Spain squad and schedule
  3. IPL 2023 retention | Pollard announces retirement; Williamson (SRH), Bravo (CSK), Agarwal (PBKS) among released players
  4. Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
  5. South Delhi murder: Police recover 13 body parts in Chhatarpur forest

ADVERTISEMENT

Along with Gudiyatham Station Fire Officer K. Loganathan, Mr. Palani led a six-member team that took at least two hours to put out the fire. Two vehicles, including one from Pernambut, were pressed into service. No one was injured in the accident. A case has been filed by the Gudiyatham town police.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US