Fire destroys used COVID-19 items in Gudiyatham

November 17, 2022 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - VELLORE

Fire broke out at the storeroom of the dilapidated municipal office in Gudiyatham in the early hours of Thursday.

Police said the incident occurred around 3 a.m. A few residents saw smoke coming out of the storeroom of the building and alerted the local police and municipal officials. They in turn informed the personnel of Fire and Rescue Services. Thick smoke was coming from the building. “Most of the used items during the pandemic like bed spreads, cotton, pillows, beds and acids were destroyed in the fire. Electrical short circuit might be the reason for the accident,” said S. Palani, Assistant District Fire Officer (Vellore region).

Along with Gudiyatham Station Fire Officer K. Loganathan, Mr. Palani led a six-member team that took at least two hours to put out the fire. Two vehicles, including one from Pernambut, were pressed into service. No one was injured in the accident. A case has been filed by the Gudiyatham town police.