Fire damages warehouse near Poonamallee

A godown stocked with old iron and plastic materials near Poonamallee was destroyed in a fire accident on Sunday.

A senior official of the Fire and Rescue Services said residents in the locality were shocked after heavy smoke emanated from the godown belonging to Yogeswaran. Immediately the residents alerted the fire control room who informed the Nazarathpet Fire and Rescue Services. A total of three fire tenders from Poonamallee and Maduravoyal were pressed into service and they extinguished the fire after a two-hour battle.

Electrical short circuit is believed to be the cause of the fire accident.