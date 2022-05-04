Fire damages music shop in Kilpauk

May 04, 2022 19:22 IST

An electrical short circuit caused a fire accident in a music shop in Kilpauk on Wednesday morning.

The fire in the music shop-cum-school located on the ground and first floors damaged a large number of musical equipment before the Fire and Rescue Services personnel could put it out.

A senior official of the Fire and Rescue Services said that smoke emanated from the ducts of the air conditioner in the shop around 11.15 a.m. and immediately the staff responded by bringing fire extinguishers. However, smoke had fully engulfed the floor because of lack of ventilation. Two smoke extractors were pressed into service and also a portion of the building was broken open to let the smoke out. After the smoke in the showroom was let out, five fire tenders sourced from Kilpauk, Anna Nagar, Vepery, Egmore and J.J. Nagar, extinguished the fire.