Fire control room gets 40 distress calls

Though the number of fires caused by the bursting of crackers came down across Tamil Nadu, such incidents were higher in Chennai city as compared with the previous year.

M.S. Jaffar Sait, Director-General of Police, Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS), said, “The overall number of incidents due to the bursting of crackers have come down this time, compared with last year. But there was a marginal increase in Chennai city.”

According to the data provided by TNFRS, 40 calls were received by the fire control room in Chennai. Of them, 33 were related to minor fires caused by rockets landing on trees and thatched roofs and the rest were related to garbage and the clothes of two people set on fire by crackers. The distress calls received in Chennai were 26, and over 50 people were injured in several incidents last year.

Over 106 calls were received at the fire control rooms all over the State, said a senior officer. Of them, 82 calls were related to minor fires caused by rocket-type fireworks and 24 were related to cracker burns. The number of calls received in 2019 all over the State was 138.