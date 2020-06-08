Fire breaks out in paper factory in Sholavaram, no injuries reported

CHENNAI

08 June 2020 12:00 IST

Ten fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames

A fire broke out at a paper converter factory in Sholavaram in the early hours of Monday. No one was injured in the incident.

According to Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) officers, the factory had employed around 30 staff. During the early hours of Monday, a security guard spotted smoke and alerted the fire control room.

A total of 10 vehicles were pressed into service to douse the flames. Until around 10 a.m, the fire fighters were trying to bring the situation under control.

TNFRS officials suspect a short circuit triggered the fire. Further investigations are on.