Fire breaks out in Pallavaram garbage transit yard

Residents, motorists inconvenienced by smoke pollution

Motorists travelling on the Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Radial Road were affected by smoke-induced pollution after a fire engulfed the garbage transit yard.

Mounds of unsegregated garbage have been piling up in the garbage segregation yard belonging to Pallavaram Municipality, with waste strewn on the road margins. Early on Tuesday, a fire in the garbage yard resulted in thick smoke polluting the nearby localities, causing hardship to residents and motorists. With several high-rise residential apartments and commercial establishments on the radial road, the fire inconvenienced thousands of residents. It was later put out by the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services personnel. Malini Narasimhan, a resident of a multi-storeyed apartment on the radial road, said the thick smoke emanating from the garbage dumpyard caused headache and breathing problems.

She wanted the municipal authorities to take steps to prevent such fire accidents in the future.

Rise in incidents

Social activist V. Santhanam complained about frequent fire accidents occurring in the garbage transit yard, and said officials were yet to take any preventive steps.

Noting that garbage was dumped in Putheri lake, located near the transit yard, in January, he said the municipality was yet to take stringent action to prevent such incidents.