Fire breaks out in oil storage area in Gummidipoondi SIPCOT

A major fire broke out in an open ground belonging to a private company inside Gummidipoondi SIPCOT where furnace oil cans were stored on Friday afternoon. No one was injured.

According to Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services personnel, the open ground, spanning three acres, is located inside the SIPCOT complex. It belongs to a private company that supplies furnace oil to other industries.

“A large number of furnace oil cans are stored in this open area which has a compound wall around it. Around 12.20 p.m. we got a call and we reached the site in 10 minutes,” said S. Selvaraj, a fire officer.

A total of five fire tenders from Tiruvallur district were pressed into service and they started cooling the area. A foam-spraying vehicle also arrived from Ambattur and efforts are on to douse the flames.

“We are taking all efforts to ensure that it does not spread to other factories near the ground. It is impossible to stand in this locality due to the heat,” said Mr. Selvaraj.

The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained.