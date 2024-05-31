ADVERTISEMENT

Fire breaks out in marshland near Chennai’s Perumbakkam 

Updated - May 31, 2024 12:35 am IST

Published - May 31, 2024 12:04 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A fire broke out in a marshland near Perumbakkam on Thursday night reportedly due to summer heat. It quickly spread to a vast area in the marshland behind Global Hospital. The Tambaram City Police Commissionerate, a college and a few other establishments are located around the marshland.

Passers-by noticed the fire around 9 p.m. and alerted the Fire and Rescue Services. Personnel from Velachery, Pallikaranai and other places rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after a two-hour effort.

Senior police and Fire Service officers also visited the spot. A senior police officer said no casualty was reported. But vegetation and breeding ground of birds were destroyed, sources said.

A fire services officer said that initially it was tough to control the fire as it spread to a vast area and fire-tenders could not move into the marshland. It was, however, brought under control after much struggle.

