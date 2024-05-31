GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Fire breaks out in marshland near Chennai’s Perumbakkam 

Updated - May 31, 2024 12:35 am IST

Published - May 31, 2024 12:04 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A fire broke out in a marshland near Perumbakkam on Thursday night reportedly due to summer heat. It quickly spread to a vast area in the marshland behind Global Hospital. The Tambaram City Police Commissionerate, a college and a few other establishments are located around the marshland.

Passers-by noticed the fire around 9 p.m. and alerted the Fire and Rescue Services. Personnel from Velachery, Pallikaranai and other places rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after a two-hour effort.

Senior police and Fire Service officers also visited the spot. A senior police officer said no casualty was reported. But vegetation and breeding ground of birds were destroyed, sources said.

A fire services officer said that initially it was tough to control the fire as it spread to a vast area and fire-tenders could not move into the marshland. It was, however, brought under control after much struggle.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.