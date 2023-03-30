ADVERTISEMENT

Fire breaks out in commercial building in Tambaram, no injuries reported

March 30, 2023 12:44 pm | Updated 12:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The blaze was reported at a building housing startup firms, inside the MEPZ, late on Wednesday night; fire-fighters put it out in three hours, an electrical short circuit is believed to be the cause

The Hindu Bureau

 

A fire broke out at a building which houses five startup firms, inside the Madras Export Processing Zone (MEPZ) in Tambaram, late on Wednesday night. No one was injured in the incident. 

The fire started at a building called Agaram, due to an electrical short-circuit. The building was commissioned for the purpose of housing startup firms on its premises.

Robin Castro, District Fire Officer (South) Chennai said, “On receipt of information, our personnel from five stations rushed to the spot with water tenders and other equipment. The fire was confined within a space of around 1,000 square feet. After fighting for three hours, the fire was contained and put out completely.” 

Sources said mostly wooden materials such as work stations, wooden partitions and a few computer peripherals were gutted in the fire.

The police have registered a case and further investigations are on.

   

Related Topics

Chennai / fire / police

