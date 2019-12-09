Fire breaks out in commercial building in Chennai’s T. Nagar

A fire broke out at a commercial-cum-residential building in T. Nagar on Monday Morning. No casualties were however reported, as the incident occurred when the firm was shut.

The fire broke out around 9 a.m at Religare Finvest, located on the first floor of a four-storey building on Dr. Nair Road. The building also houses Federal Bank, a family salon and spa, besides a few houses on the third floor.

A staff member who opened the shutter on the first floor smelt smoke inside the office. He noticed thick smoke blowing out from an inverter room. By that time, other staff members had started arriving too. They immediately cut the power supply and alerted Fire and Rescue Service personnel.

Pon Mariappan, assistant district fire officer said the call for assistance was received at 9.30 a.m. “Immediately, our men reached the spot and found thick smoke billowing from the first floor of the building. We broke open the windows and sprayed water inside. The fire was put out after two and half hours,” he said.

Fire rescue personnel from T. Nagar and Teynampet were pressed into service. The fire was controlled before it reached the other floors. An electrical short circuit in the inverter was the cause of fire, said police.