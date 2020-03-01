Fire breaks out in chemical godown in Madhavaram

A fire broke out at a chemical godown near the Madhavaram inter-city bus terminus and spread to a few other units near it on Saturday evening. Thick black smoke engulfed the area and residents from the neighbouring areas complained that they were not able to sit inside their houses due to the heat.

According to the residents, there are a few godowns and small-scale units, including the chemical godown, near the bus terminus. Around 3.30 p.m. on Saturday, the residents heard a loud noise and saw flames coming out of one of the units.

“Thick black smoke billowed across the locality. There were frequent small explosions and oil barrels from the factory could be seen flying out and fallling on the road, nearly 50 m away. It was frightening,” said Ismail, a resident.

The fire could be seen from Kolathur, located 7 km from Madhavaram. Some of the residents called the fire control room and 20 fire tenders and 20 Metrowater lorries were rushed to the spot. “More than 500 firefighters are trying to douse the fire. It is suspected that the chemicals kept in the factory caught fire. However, it will be known only after investigation,” said a police officer.

D. Neelakannan, president, Federation of Madhavaram Residents’ Welfare Associations, said that he visited the spot soon after the fire broke out. “It is impossible to sit inside houses close to the factory due to the heat. We could hear frequent explosions. Everyone complained of burning sensation in the eyes,” he said.

Traffic was also affected on the stretch, as many gathered on the road to see the fire. The police diverted traffic and ensured that vehicles kept moving.