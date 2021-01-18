Fire breaks out at tyre manufacturing unit in Gummidipoondi SIPCOT

No one was injured in the blaze, fire services personnel said

Heavy noxious smoke engulfed the Sipcot industrial complex in Gummidipoondi near Chennai on Monday morning because of a fire accident at a tyre manufacturing unit.

Several fire engines were rushed to the site to fight the blaze. A senior officer of the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services said smoke was noticed in the godown by the security men where a large number of newly-manufactured tyres were stocked by the workers in the factory. Immediately, they the Tiruvallur Fire and Rescue Services station.

More than six fire engines from various places were brought in. However by the time the vehicles rushed to the spot, a huge fire had engulfed the entire godown. The fire-fighting personnel, having engaged private water tankers, were battling to bring the fire under control for more than two hours.

Tension prevailed in the Sipcot complex as heavy smoke filled the air. No one was injured in the fire accident confirmed the officer.