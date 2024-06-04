Fire breaks out at Sriperumbudur factory 

: A fire broke out early on June 4 at the storage unit of a factory near Sriperumbudur. Fire and Rescue Services personnel swung into action to control the blaze.

Police sources said the fire erupted at 7.30 am at the factory that manufactures plastic material for refrigerators. The facility is located at the SIPCOT campus in Mambakkam near Sriperumbudur.

Immediately after receiving information about the fire, personnel from Irungattukottai and Oragadam fire stations rushed to the spot and began fire-fighting operations. They fought for nearly four hours to control the fire. Sources said plastic material kept in the storage point were gutted in the incident.

