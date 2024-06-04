GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Fire breaks out at Sriperumbudur factory 

Plastic material gutted in incident

Published - June 04, 2024 02:51 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

: A fire broke out early on June 4 at the storage unit of a factory near Sriperumbudur. Fire and Rescue Services personnel swung into action to control the blaze. 

Police sources said the fire erupted at 7.30 am at the factory that manufactures plastic material for refrigerators.  The facility is located at the SIPCOT campus in Mambakkam near Sriperumbudur. 

Immediately after receiving information about the fire, personnel from Irungattukottai and Oragadam fire stations rushed to the spot and began fire-fighting operations. They fought for nearly four hours to control the fire. Sources said plastic material kept in the storage point were gutted in the incident.

Related Topics

Chennai

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.