Fire breaks out at Southern Railway godown in Integral Coach Factory

A three-member committee to conduct an inquiry into the accident

Published - July 11, 2024 09:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Several electrical and electronic equipment of the Southern Railway stored in a godown on Philips Road in Integral Coach Factory (ICF) were destroyed in a fire accident on Thursday.

A senior official of the Southern Railway said the fire broke out around 8 a.m. at the godown where equipment, including visual display units, electronic interlocking systems, computers, axle counters, integrated power supply systems, and data loggers, of the signal and telecom department were stored.

The railway officials alerted the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services personnel of the ICF, who along with six fire tenders deployed from the Ayanavaram, Vyasarpadi, Tondiarpet, Kolathur, Sembium, and Washermenpet fire stations, put out the blaze after three hours.

Southern Railway General Manager R.N. Singh has ordered a three-member committee to conduct an inquiry into the accident. 

