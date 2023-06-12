Fire breaks out at shopping complex in Sowcarpet 

June 12, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

Fire broke out at a two-storey shopping complex on Mint Street in Sowcarpet on Monday morning.

The police said the security guard near the building found the smoke emanating from the ground floor of the building by 3 a.m. and alerted the Fire and Rescue Services. However, the fire spread to other shops on the first and second floor.

Fire fighters with water tenders were rushed to the spot from Washermenpet, Esplanade, Tondiarpet, Triplicane and Royapuram. Esplanade police have registered a case.