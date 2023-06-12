HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fire breaks out at shopping complex in Sowcarpet 

June 12, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Fire broke out at a two-storey shopping complex on Mint Street in Sowcarpet on Monday morning.

The police said the security guard near the building found the smoke emanating from the ground floor of the building by 3 a.m. and alerted the Fire and Rescue Services. However, the fire spread to other shops on the first and second floor.

Fire fighters with water tenders were rushed to the spot from Washermenpet, Esplanade, Tondiarpet, Triplicane and Royapuram. Esplanade police have registered a case.

Related Topics

Chennai / fire

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.