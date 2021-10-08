Fire breaks out at shop in Tondiarpet

Arduous exercise: Firefighters put out the blaze in an operation that lasted till morning.

CHENNAI

08 October 2021 01:12 IST

Fire and Rescue Services personnel on Wednesday extinguished a fire that broke out in a shop in Tondiarpet in an operation that lasted several hours.

The fire broke out in the shop in Parameshwaran Nagar on Ennore High Road late on Wednesday.

At 11.30 p.m., firefighters from Tondiarpet, Mint, Royapuram, Korukkupet and Esplanade were pressed into service. Police personnel used a public address system to ask nearby residents to come out of their houses.

Since an underground oil pipeline passes near the accident spot, over 20 tanker lorries were used to drain oil from a nearby terminal to avoid further damage.

A senior officer from Fire and Rescue Services said, “The fire broke out in the shop storing highly inflammable materials like paint and thinner. We used foam and water to bring the fire under control and put it out by morning.”