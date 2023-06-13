Fire breaks out at Regional Transport Office premises in Chennai

June 13, 2023 12:07 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - Chennai

A major fire broke out at the premises of Regional Transport Office, K.K. Nagar, Chennai, on Monday night. Some vehicles were gutted. No one was reported injured in the accident.

At around 8 p.m., the fire engulfed vehicles parked on the premises located at Ponnambalam Street.

On receiving the information, the fire service personnel from Ashok Nagar and surrounding areas were pressed into service. It took two hours to put out the fire.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two buses, two goods carriers, an auto and a lorry were gutted. Police sources said the vehicles had been seized by RTO for violations and were in condemned condition. It is suspected that some miscreants might have set fire to these vehicles. Further investigation is on, said sources.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT