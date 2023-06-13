HamberMenu
Fire breaks out at Regional Transport Office premises in Chennai

Some vehicles were gutted. No one was reported injured in the accident

June 13, 2023 12:07 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
| Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A major fire broke out at the premises of Regional Transport Office, K.K. Nagar, Chennai, on Monday night. Some vehicles were gutted. No one was reported injured in the accident.

On receiving the information, the fire service personnel from Ashok Nagar and surrounding areas were pressed into service. It took two hours to put out the fire.

Two buses, two goods carriers, an auto and a lorry were gutted. Police sources said the vehicles had been seized by RTO for violations and were in condemned condition. It is suspected that some miscreants might have set fire to these vehicles. Further investigation is on, said sources.

