Fire breaks out at paint unit in Chennai, seven injured

The fire broke out at a car painting plant on the outskirts of Chennai early on Saturday morning; all of the workers were given first aid and five have been referred to a hospital for further treatment

January 21, 2023 12:07 pm | Updated 12:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Seven workers were injured at a private firm’s painting plant in Katrambakkam, near Somangalam, on the outskirts of Chennai early on Saturday, when a fire broke out.

Police sources said the fire accident occurred at 1 a.m. at Orbit Coatings Private Limited, a unit involved in heat resistant painting for car spare parts. While work was on, a sudden fire erupted, injuring the workers.

Immediately after the receipt of information, police and personnel of the Fire and Rescue Services reached the spot. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Tambaram P. Adhiveerapandian inspected the premises and conducted a preliminary investigation

The injured have been identified as S. Senapathy 36 of Tiruvallur district, P. Madhan alias Madhankumar, 26, of Katrambakkam, Subash, 19 of Odisha, Budharaj, 26, of Odisha, S. Ranjit, 26 of Assam, Ravindera Nayak, 40 and Niraj Yadav, 21, of Uttar Pradesh.

The workers were given first aid at the Government Hospital in Sriperumbudur. Five of them were referred to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for further treatment.

The Somangalam police have registered a case.

