Fire breaks out at paint materials warehouse in Manali New Town

Thick smoke enveloped Manali New Town after a fire broke out at a paint materials warehouse in the SIDCO Estate on Sunday.

A senior official of the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) said the fire started at different portion of the warehouse and spread to the area where barrels of paint materials were stocked, causing a thick cloud of smoke to form.

Based on an alert made to the emergency control room of the TNFRS, four fire tenders and 20 personnel from the Ennore, Manali, Tondiarpet, and Madhavaram fire stations were pressed into service to put out the fire. After more than two hours, the firefighters put out the blaze, even as company staff removed several barrels of paint materials from the warehouse.

The Manali police have filed a case and are investigating.

